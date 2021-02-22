Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GAIA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gaia from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Gaia stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Gaia has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $188.57 million, a P/E ratio of -65.53, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Gaia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gaia by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 135,754 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Gaia during the 4th quarter worth $1,160,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Gaia by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 541,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 105,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Gaia by 318.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 72,752 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

