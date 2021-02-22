Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 30,573 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,573 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.77% of KB Home worth $23,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,166,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,640,000 after buying an additional 1,381,606 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,919,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,151,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,811,000 after buying an additional 305,958 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after buying an additional 281,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,027,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $2,202,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total transaction of $1,095,582.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,089,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $42.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.47.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

