Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 373,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,878 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $25,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $75.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $81.35.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $197,826,608.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $38,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,315,453 shares of company stock worth $204,340,415 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

