Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 510,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 103,220 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $22,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 95.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,567,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 47,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

AL opened at $44.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.14. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20.

AL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

In other Air Lease news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,820 over the last three months. 6.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.