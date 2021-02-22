Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,951 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,265 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 141,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,170,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Insiders sold 10,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,703 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $160.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $172.67.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.74.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

