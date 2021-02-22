Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €26.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RNO has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Renault currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €34.00 ($40.00).

EPA:RNO opened at €38.04 ($44.75) on Friday. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The company’s 50 day moving average is €36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.34.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

