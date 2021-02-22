Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target to C$18.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.18% from the stock’s previous close.

IPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB boosted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.42.

IPL stock traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$17.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.31. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$5.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.64 billion and a PE ratio of 25.77.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

