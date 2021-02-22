Royal Bank of Canada Raises Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target to C$23.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OVV. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Ovintiv to C$21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$16.07.

TSE:OVV opened at C$26.98 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$2.95 and a 1 year high of C$29.43. The stock has a market cap of C$7.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.77%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

