Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €119.00 Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €119.00 ($140.00) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Independent Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €92.16 ($108.42).

FRA ZAL traded down €0.54 ($0.64) during trading on Monday, reaching €97.36 ($114.54). 446,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €96.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €83.33. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

