Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 545,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,394 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $46,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSM opened at $86.19 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.35.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $71,108.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 10,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $889,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,405 shares of company stock worth $4,415,854 in the last 90 days. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.