Royce & Associates LP Has $60.52 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,881 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $60,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,700,000 after purchasing an additional 213,896 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 931,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,819,000 after acquiring an additional 25,995 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 3.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 883,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,821,000 after acquiring an additional 28,554 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 433,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,812,000 after acquiring an additional 33,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 249,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,806,000 after acquiring an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 10,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.94, for a total value of $3,278,162.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,680 shares of company stock worth $15,354,157 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $389.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $354.62 and a 200-day moving average of $295.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.17 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

