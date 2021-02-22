Royce & Associates LP Has $66.37 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 67,136 shares during the quarter. Cognex makes up about 0.5% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.47% of Cognex worth $66,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,489,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,024 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 861,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,072,000 after purchasing an additional 711,361 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1,281.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 633,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,117,000 after buying an additional 587,589 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 857,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,810,000 after buying an additional 384,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 2,555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 266,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,346,000 after buying an additional 256,420 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $87.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.70. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.48 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

In related news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $784,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

