Royce & Associates LP Reduces Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 901,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 3.36% of B. Riley Financial worth $39,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RILY. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 512.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,299,000. 44.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $56.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.43. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.27.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,804 shares in the company, valued at $12,594,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth M. Young bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 141,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,514,106. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 133,645 shares of company stock valued at $5,882,290. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.