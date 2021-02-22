Royce & Associates LP Sells 28,513 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,513 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.23% of Fabrinet worth $35,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 22,302 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Fabrinet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,553,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,874,000 after purchasing an additional 259,427 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 783,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,799,000 after purchasing an additional 45,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

FN stock opened at $88.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.13 and its 200 day moving average is $71.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $90.61.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $291,001.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,481. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $196,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,425.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,836 shares of company stock worth $2,251,905. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

