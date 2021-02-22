Royce & Associates LP Sells 30,506 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 875,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,506 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.78% of Inter Parfums worth $52,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $158,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,900 shares of company stock worth $2,901,134. 44.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

IPAR opened at $68.82 on Monday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $70.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.25 and a 200-day moving average of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 68.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.