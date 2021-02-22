RPC (NYSE:RES) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.54

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 34606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RES. Morgan Stanley downgraded RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. RPC’s revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

