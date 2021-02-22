RSK Infrastructure Framework One Day Volume Reaches $5.30 Million (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000499 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market cap of $187.41 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,380,010 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

