Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,361 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $23,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after buying an additional 227,605 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after buying an additional 186,481 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,206,000 after buying an additional 181,684 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 461,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,346,000 after buying an additional 27,221 shares during the period. Finally, SPF Beheer BV lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 393,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,136,000 after buying an additional 16,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.27.

In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at $38,773,945.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $321.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $298.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.99. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $330.89.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.