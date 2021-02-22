Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,916 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,881 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of First Republic Bank worth $23,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $166.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $167.45. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.95.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point restated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.06.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

