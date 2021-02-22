Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 106.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37,880 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Lululemon Athletica worth $25,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,212,000 after buying an additional 420,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,508,000 after buying an additional 579,369 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,373,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $452,327,000 after buying an additional 189,980 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $242,656,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 665,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $219,160,000 after acquiring an additional 110,832 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.45.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $332.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.01.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

