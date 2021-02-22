Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,866 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $26,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter worth $433,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 17.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 70.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 184.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 124.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 104,050 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.87 per share, with a total value of $50,166.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,016,154.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $28.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1,429.29 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $23.65.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BHE shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.