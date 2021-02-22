Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $24.67 Million Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 507,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104,784 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $24,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 370.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock opened at $49.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

