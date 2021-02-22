Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $26.92 Million Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,023,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 105,342 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.51% of MDU Resources Group worth $26,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1,597.2% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $28.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.