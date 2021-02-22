Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)’s stock price rose 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $113.00 and last traded at $111.75. Approximately 785,139 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 508,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.14.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.35.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

