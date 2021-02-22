Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SABR. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised Sabre from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sabre from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Get Sabre alerts:

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. Sabre has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $22.41.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. Analysts expect that Sabre will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Sabre in the third quarter valued at about $102,138,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,650,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,615,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458,939 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,037,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,344,000 after acquiring an additional 776,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,242,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.