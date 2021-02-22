Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72,176 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Schlumberger by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 64,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Schlumberger by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 147,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $1,839,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $2,083,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2,452.2% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 15,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HSBC lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

In related news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,981 shares of company stock worth $749,991. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $26.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

