Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $34.32 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average of $29.33.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

