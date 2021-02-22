Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,473,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 12.3% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned 0.93% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $82,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 243.8% during the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,306. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.95. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $56.98.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.