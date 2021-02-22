Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 1.2% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Blume Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,134,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,994,000 after buying an additional 315,426 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,967,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,571,000 after purchasing an additional 303,710 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,169,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,170,000 after purchasing an additional 48,273 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,094,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,712,000 after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 402,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $39.59. 6,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,100. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.