Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Shares Down 10.3%

Shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSE:SCR) fell 10.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$38.90 and last traded at C$41.32. 160,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 518,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.06.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming from C$1.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.32, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -457.91.

About Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR)

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

