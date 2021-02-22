Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

STNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $16.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a market cap of $992.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $28.21.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.06. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -42.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,084,000 after acquiring an additional 204,047 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 378,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 158,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 39,836 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 198,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

