Scry.info (DDD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.92 Million

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, Scry.info has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Scry.info has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $64,507.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scry.info token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00057073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 73.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.90 or 0.00740629 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00041198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00056968 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00018257 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,384.07 or 0.04426411 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info (DDD) is a token. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info.

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

