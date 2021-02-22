SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) to announce earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.11). SCYNEXIS posted earnings per share of ($1.80) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($2.00). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SCYNEXIS.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Monday, February 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

SCYNEXIS stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.27. 788,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,213. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $90.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.16. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

In other SCYNEXIS news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 319,000 shares of SCYNEXIS stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $2,628,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Philippe Tinmouth acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 50,200 shares of company stock worth $313,750. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Caxton Corp grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,474,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,601,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,240,000. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.