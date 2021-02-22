SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 977,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,961,000 after buying an additional 169,909 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $645,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,790,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $5,274,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after buying an additional 3,362,297 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

NASDAQ JD traded down $5.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.68. 228,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,981,148. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $108.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.15. The stock has a market cap of $146.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.