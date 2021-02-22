SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $862,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.55.
In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
DE stock traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $334.17. 26,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $298.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.96. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $335.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.98%.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.
