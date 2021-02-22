SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 882.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 582.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 514,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 438,845 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 130.8% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 439,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 248,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 784,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 229,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

ARCC traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $18.80.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

