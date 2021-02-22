SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,744 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,744 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 22.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 21.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.9% during the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 64,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HHC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of HHC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.27. 263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.17. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $129.74. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.52 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 2,516,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.12 per share, with a total value of $199,132,855.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $49,931.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $811,809 over the last three months. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.