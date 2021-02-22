SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.00

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 92818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

SPNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SeaSpine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

The stock has a market cap of $521.16 million, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the 4th quarter valued at $8,317,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SeaSpine by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 347,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 59,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

