Seelaus Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3,548.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,112,000 after buying an additional 3,415,218 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 6.7% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,405,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,162,000 after purchasing an additional 151,857 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 36.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,312,000 after purchasing an additional 294,727 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 13.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,556,000 after purchasing an additional 129,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,124,000 after purchasing an additional 26,102 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OMF opened at $48.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.58. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.56 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $3.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.44%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,181,352.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,103,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,540,428.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities increased their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

