Seelaus Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 30.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $170.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.65. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $85.62 and a 1-year high of $172.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

In other Hubbell news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $2,431,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,478,082.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,296 shares of company stock worth $3,138,498 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

