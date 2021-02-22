Seelaus Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the fourth quarter worth about $1,201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the third quarter worth about $1,956,000. Covalent Partners LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the third quarter worth about $1,956,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the third quarter worth about $2,445,000. Institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Capital Corp IV alerts:

Shares of CCIV opened at $52.94 on Monday. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.18.

Churchill Capital Corp IV Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.