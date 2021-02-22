Sei Investments Co. Acquires 127,083 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,083 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $29,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 13.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $206.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

