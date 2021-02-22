Sei Investments Co. Buys 15,279 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 15,279 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $24,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $213,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $105,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 33.0% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 47,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after buying an additional 11,783 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 49.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX opened at $247.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 90.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.02. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

