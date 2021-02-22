Sei Investments Co. Buys 88,856 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 664,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 88,856 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $26,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 86,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $42.83 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -535.31 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.45). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.73.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

