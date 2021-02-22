Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of Pool worth $27,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pool by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Stephens began coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.67.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $326.08 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $160.35 and a 52-week high of $401.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.83.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.