Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,178 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 489,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $24,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after purchasing an additional 485,255 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,944,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,766,000 after acquiring an additional 40,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,525,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,387,000 after acquiring an additional 243,864 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,644,000 after acquiring an additional 428,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,539,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,068,000 after acquiring an additional 45,478 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $56.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average of $49.01.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

