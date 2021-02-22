Sei Investments Co. Sells 35,667 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 450,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,667 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $22,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,236,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,370 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 565.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 863,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 733,495 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,160.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 393,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 375,856 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,691,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $56.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average is $42.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.