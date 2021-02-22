Sei Investments Co. Sells 43,724 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 43,724 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.28% of Globant worth $22,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLOB opened at $229.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.35. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.25.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

