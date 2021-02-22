Sei Investments Co. Trims Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 672,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 77,300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of American International Group worth $25,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in American International Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 389,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 718,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,491 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.69.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $42.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.76. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

