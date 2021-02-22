Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,062 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HFBL opened at $29.50 on Monday. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $49.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.89.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $5.98 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

